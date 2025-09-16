UAAP crown tops Phillips priorities

An invite to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas has been extended to Mike Phillips but the De La Salle University big man swears his main focus right now is to give the Green Archers the Season 88 Universities Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) basketball crown.

With main man Kevin Quiambao no longer playing, the 6-foot-8 Phillips insists he has to go the extra mile as he attempts to give the Taft-based team another crown on his final playing year.

Joining Phillips in the present-day Green Archers roster are Mason Amos, Kean Baclaan, Luis Pablo and Jacob Cortez.

“KQ really set a really high standard that pushes me and the team every time,” Phillips said.

“And one thing that I really learned from (La Salle head coach Topex Robinson) is what’s best for the team, it really challenges you.”

On paper, La Salle has all the tools needed to knock defending champion University of the Philippines off its throne.

In their last tournament, the Archers tried to retain the World University Basketball Series title but they fell to Korea University in the final last August in Japan.

Phillips even had a double-double game of 30 points and 12 rebounds but it wasn’t enough to stop the hot-shooting Koreans from taking their title.

The Filipino-American big man acknowledged every team in Season 88 will be difficult to handle as they make their trek back to the top.

“This is one of the most competitive years in the UAAP. There are so many teams that even their young guys are good,” Phillips said.

“I’m excited because winning a championship in Season 88 is going to take a lot from you.”

As for the possible Southeast Asian (SEA) Games stint in Thailand this December, Phillips isn’t ruling it out but stressed his focus right now is helping La Salle win its 11th UAAP title.

“Right now, it’s just about staying in the moment. I’ve had some conversations but right now, I’m really focusing on La Salle,” Phillips said.

“But hopefully, God willing, we can both play UAAP and then also, the SEA Games. Hopefully, schedules align. I’m definitely willing, 100 percent willing to play and represent.”