Topacio files erratum in complaint against Remulla, Santiago

Atty. Ferdinand S. Topacio filed an erratum before the Office of the Ombudsman to correct typographical errors in the complaint-affidavit he submitted against Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, retired judge Jaime Santiago, and several unidentified individuals.

In his manifestation dated 16 September, Topacio clarified that the detention and transfer dates of Katherine Cassandra Li Ong and Shiela Leal Guo, as cited in his original filing, were misstated by a year.

According to the initial complaint, Ong underwent inquest proceedings at the National Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Quezon City on 23 August 2025 and was detained for four days before being transferred, together with Guo, to the detention facilities of the House of Representatives and the Senate on 26 August 2025.

Topacio, through counsel, said the correct dates were 23 August and 26 August 2024, not 2025.

He stressed that the errors were unintentional and not meant to mislead the Ombudsman. “The Complainant and undersigned counsel most sincerely apologize for whatever inconveniences or misunderstandings that this mistake may have caused this Honorable Office,” the pleading read.

The lawyer requested the Ombudsman to note the correction and emphasized that the filing of the erratum was not intended to inconvenience the parties or prolong the case.

The original complaint was submitted on 15 September, a day before the erratum was filed.