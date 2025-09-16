Tenorio brings fire, energy to Magnolia

LA Tenorio will bring the same drive and energy to Magnolia, albeit in a head coaching role.

“I’m still going to be the same LA as a player, being very competitive,” said the rookie mentor as he prepares the Hotshots for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Philippine Cup beginning 5 October.

The retired Barangay Ginebra guard will be carrying the same Kings mantra to his new team, the other half of the celebrated “Manila Clasico” rivalry, aiming to flip the script and bring Magnolia back to its former glory.

“It’s a weird feeling and it’s a weird situation. But one thing I’ve learned playing for Ginebra, is really the never-say-die spirit, not only in basketball, but in life. That, I think, would be my greatest contribution for this team,” the eight-time PBA champion said.

“It’s a weird situation because that mantra is from Ginebra. But in reality, in life, that’s how it should be. You should not stop playing, you should be resilient all the time.”

Tenorio is one of the three former cagers turned coaches who will make their debuts in the league’s golden anniversary. Ronald Tubid of Terrafirma and Willy Wilson of Phoenix are also starting a new chapter in their basketball careers.

All three played for the Ginebra franchise.

Tenorio was tapped as a replacement for Chito Victolero and decided to hang his sneakers just a few weeks ago.

Incidentally, Tenorio will be under the Magnolia brand banner for the second time in his career.

San Miguel Beer, which selected the Ateneo de Manila University product as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2006 draft, changed its name during the course of the season into the Magnolia Beverage Masters.

Now, as head coach for Magnolia, Tenorio will be on the other side of the Manila Clasico rivalry, going up against the ballclub he played for in the last 13 years of his playing career.

He will also be matching up against his long-time PBA mentor Tim Cone.

“I don’t know what I would feel about it. But in the end, it’s just ordinary. It’s just a game,” Tenorio said.