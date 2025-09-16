Soft launch? Zen Hernandez supports Atom Araullo’s book launch

Hernandez was asked by host Noel Ferrer to give a few words and she namely obliged.

“Bigla akong kinabahan. Kaya kong humarap sa camera pero bigla akong kinabahan dito,” Hernandez initially said. (I feel nervous right now. I can face the camera but I feel nervous now).

“I think Atom is aware that I’ve always been supportive of his every endeavor in life. Yes, he has been with me. I am very, very happy that he’s been given opportunity to actually put together some of his best stories,” Hernandez said.

Being a co-worker at ABS-CBN, Hernandez and other network staff noticed Araullo’s advocacy — to seek out the most overlooked stories.

“These are stories that will not make the cut in a newscast not because they are not important but because they are not the right format. Each platform, each format has a purpose. Of course, sa newscast, it’s for stories na may expediency. Long format is more of reflection. It requires a slow pace development,” she explained.

Hernandez’s next statement drew cheers from the crowd: “I think he fell in love with the long format.”

The crowd’s reaction had Araullo laughing with the audience.

Hernandez also lauds Araullo’s photography skills, which she admitted why she made him her photographer during their lakwatsa (roaming around).

Ferrer reminded Hernandez that she has newscast that day and thanked her for supporting Araullo.

“May newscast pa po siya. Good luck. Sana hindi ka ma-late (You still have a newscast. I hope you are not late),” Araullo said which, of course, had the crowd cheering again.

