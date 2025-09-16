Soft launch? Zen Hernandez supports Atom Araullo’s book launch

Long been rumored to be an item, news correspondent Zen Hernandez extended support to her rumored boyfriend Atom Araullo when he launched his book, “A View From The Ground” at the Manila International Book Fair (MIBF), Sunday, 14 September held at the second floor of SMX Convention Center.
Hernandez was asked by host Noel Ferrer to give a few words and she namely obliged.
“Bigla akong kinabahan. Kaya kong humarap sa camera pero bigla akong kinabahan dito,” Hernandez initially said. (I feel nervous right now. I can face the camera but I feel nervous now).
“I think Atom is aware that I’ve always been supportive of his every endeavor in life. Yes, he has been with me. I am very, very happy that he’s been given opportunity to actually put together some of his best stories,” Hernandez said.
Being a co-worker at ABS-CBN, Hernandez and other network staff noticed Araullo’s advocacy — to seek out the most overlooked stories.
“These are stories that will not make the cut in a newscast not because they are not important but because they are not the right format. Each platform, each format has a purpose. Of course, sa newscast, it’s for stories na may expediency. Long format is more of reflection. It requires a slow pace development,” she explained.
Hernandez’s next statement drew cheers from the crowd: “I think he fell in love with the long format.”
The crowd’s reaction had Araullo laughing with the audience.
Hernandez also lauds Araullo’s photography skills, which she admitted why she made him her photographer during their lakwatsa (roaming around).
Ferrer reminded Hernandez that she has newscast that day and thanked her for supporting Araullo.
“May newscast pa po siya. Good luck. Sana hindi ka ma-late (You still have a newscast. I hope you are not late),” Araullo said which, of course, had the crowd cheering again.
Vice Ganda asks for tax holiday
With corruption issues plaguing the government, Vice Ganda voiced out her sentiments which clearly defines her deep frustration at how things are in local politics.
In exasperation perhaps by the seemingly endless issues of corruption brought about by the botched flood control projects which caused streets in kneed-deep flood, the It’s Showtime host casually asked the people in government for a tax break.
“Sana ‘wag ninyo kaming pagbayarin muna ng tax. Sana may tax holiday kasi ninanakaw niyo e. Kung talagang mahal ng mga nasa gobyerno ang mga Pilipino, maglambing naman kayo. Pinanakaw niyo ang pera namin e, wag niyo muna kami pagbayarin hangga’t ‘di naaayos,” she said in the segment Laro, Laro Pick. (Hope you don’t ask us to pay our taxes. Hope there’s a tax holiday because you’re stealing it. If the people in government love the Filipinos, show some tenderness. Since you got our money stolen, don’t make us pay until it is resolved).
Many netizens agreed with Vice Ganda’s statement.
“Vice’s annual tax alone can pay for one or two floors of flood control projects which is why I understand her disappointment,” one guy said.
“Correct Vice, everything has tax. Filipinos should not settle for this kind of behavior and evilness. Filipinos are known for being resilient, true, but should not tolerate this any longer. Speak up just like Vice and vote for the right people,” another guy said.