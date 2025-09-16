SM Supermalls launches 100 Days to Christmas with ‘100 Days of Kindness’

“Christmas at SM has always been about togetherness, joy, and giving. This year, we want to remind everyone that kindness, no matter how small, makes the season brighter,” SM management said.

The nationwide kickoff featured the unveiling of the Happiest Holiday Décor, with malls adorned with the symbolic Holiday Grand Red Ribbon and welcoming shoppers with festive activities. Families can expect centerpiece displays, bazaars, the Holiday Santa Run on November 16, a Snowflakes Surprise confetti shower on December 6, and performances from chorale groups on World Chorale Day this December 8.

A highlight of this year’s celebration is the launch of the SM Besties of Joy, a refreshed version of the annual Bears of Joy. For every bear purchased, another will be donated to a child in need.

Shoppers can also take advantage of special online and in-mall holiday deals throughout December.

SM said the campaign underscores its mission to make the Christmas season not just festive, but also meaningful.