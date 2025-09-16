Senate panel issues show-cause order vs. Meta for skipping online gambling probe

The Senate Committee on Games and Amusement on Tuesday issued a show-cause order against Meta-Facebook Philippines executives for failing to attend the continuation of the inquiry into online gambling activities on social media platforms.

In a letter to committee chairperson Senator Erwin Tulfo, Facebook Philippines representative Genixon David informed the committee that their experts would not be able to attend the scheduled public hearing on Tuesday, proposing instead a meeting at a later, mutually convenient time.

Tulfo expressed strong disappointment, emphasizing the urgency of discussing the shift of illegal online gambling operations from e-wallet applications to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads—owned by Meta.

“No. Why are they dictating this committee when they can attend? Kung kailangan i-subpoena sila, i-subpoena ‘yung country representative nila (If needed, we will subpoena their country representative). It’s not an excuse to appear only at their own time,” Tulfo said.

He pointed out that with online gambling moving off e-wallets onto Meta’s platforms, it is critical for the company to cooperate with the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Senator Risa Hontiveros agreed with Tulfo and formally moved for the issuance of a show-cause order against the representatives of Meta, which owns and operates social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads.

In response, Tulfo said. “That's what we're going to do, to issue a showcase order, why they should not be subpoenaed for not attending and for not complying with our request to attend.”

“This is a hearing. We have a problem here, and it’s a national issue, not just Metro Manila. Around 65% of Filipinos are hooked on online gambling, and we are trying to find solutions,” he added.

During the hearing, Ronald Gustilo, national campaigner of civic group Digital Pinoys, testified that illegal gambling sites continue to operate through backup links posted on Facebook groups and messaging apps like Telegram and Signal.

“‘Yan na nga ang sinasabi ko. Inimbitahan ko ‘yung Meta, ayaw sumipot dito. Ito ang pinaka-kolokoy yata sa lahat tapos ayaw pa sumipot dito. Kita mo nagmamatigas at gusto niya at his own terms. Kailangan kausapin siya mag-isa (That's exactly what I’ve been saying. I invited Meta, but they refused to show up. This might be the most ridiculous one of them all, and yet they still won’t appear. You can see they're being stubborn and want everything on their own terms. Now they want to be talked to privately,” Tulfo lambasted Meta.