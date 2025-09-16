Senate issues show-cause order vs Meta

The Senate Committee on Games and Amusement on Tuesday issued a show-cause order against Meta-Facebook Philippines executives for skipping the continuation of the inquiry into online gambling activities on social media.

In a letter to committee chair Senator Erwin Tulfo, Facebook Philippines representative Genixon David explained that their subject-matter experts could not attend the scheduled public hearing and suggested a separate meeting at a later, mutually convenient time.

Tulfo voiced strong disappointment, stressing the urgency of addressing the shift of illegal online gambling from e-wallet apps to Meta-owned platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads.

“No. Why are they dictating this committee when they can attend? If they need to be subpoenaed, subpoena their country representative. It’s not an excuse to appear only on their own terms,” he said.

He emphasized that cooperation from Meta is critical, especially as gambling operations increasingly migrate to social media.

Senator Risa Hontiveros agreed with Tulfo, formally moving for the issuance of a show-cause order against Meta representatives.

“That’s exactly what we’re going to do — issue a show-cause order to ask why they should not be subpoenaed for skipping this hearing and failing to comply with our request to attend,” Tulfo added.

“This is a hearing. We have a problem here, and it’s a national issue, not just Metro Manila. Around 65 percent of Filipinos are hooked on online gambling, and we are trying to find solutions,” he stressed.

During the session, Ronald Gustilo, national campaigner of civic group Digital Pinoys, testified that illegal gambling sites continue to operate through backup links shared on Facebook groups and messaging apps like Telegram and Signal.

“That’s exactly what I’m saying. I invited Meta, but they refused to show up. This is probably the most stubborn of all, and yet they still won’t come. You see, they’re being obstinate and want everything on their own terms. They need to be spoken to directly, one-on-one,” Tulfo lambasted the tech giant.