School-based feeding initiative seeks to reach 41K children

A community and school-based feeding initiative, which aims to provide daily nutritious food for 120 days, seeks to reach 41,000 Filipino children across 35 provinces.

ASA Philippines Foundation, a leading micro-finance organization committed to reducing poverty, has pledged P121.8 million to support a significant expansion of its flagship "Sustansya at Pag-ASA" Child Nutrition Program.

This year’s rollout represents the largest feeding effort in the foundation’s history and builds on the program’s strong track record of rehabilitation.

Since 2021, the program has restored the nutritional status of 62 percent of its 22,848 young beneficiaries to normal levels.

“Breaking the cycle of poverty takes more than access to capital - it requires a deep commitment to the well-being of the next generation,” Rapa Lopa, president and CEO of ASA Philippines Foundation, said.

“When a child is nourished, they’re not just healthier – they have a better chance to learn, become productive citizens, and eventually rise out of poverty. This program is ASA’s humble investment in the future," Lopa added.

According to Lopa, this year's focus is on community ownership and local food systems. He added that to enhance sustainability and dietary variety, the program emphasizes sourcing fresh produce from nearby smallholder farmers.

He noted that parents and community volunteers will also actively participate in meal preparation, food distribution, and monitoring children's nutritional progress in a bid to help foster healthy nutrition habits at home.

By addressing the ongoing issue of malnutrition—rated as "very high" in severity by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute, the program aims to improve child health, enhance academic performance, and remove a major obstacle to future economic opportunities.

The initiative supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of achieving Zero Hunger and showcases ASA Philippines' comprehensive approach to development.