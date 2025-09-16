Sara skips meeting Leni in Naga to avoid criticism

Vice President Sara Duterte said she decided not to meet her predecessor, former Vice President and now Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo, during her recent visit to Naga City in Camarines Sur to attend the Peñafrancia Festival—the country's biggest Marian celebration—to protect the former vice president from criticisms.

"Kasi ganito ‘yun. Noong nagkita kami ni Vice President Robredo sa bahay niya. Naalala niyo? Hindi naman odd ‘yun sa akin kasi binibisita ko talaga ‘yung mga former Vice Presidents. Nag-courtesy call ako sa kanila, nagpapakilala ako. Binibisita ko talaga ‘yung mga former vice presidents," Duterte said in an ambush interview after the House appropriations panel deliberations on her office’s proposed P889 million budget for 2026.

"Nag-courtesy ako sa kanila, nagpapakilala ako. Sinasabi ko kung ano nangyayari sa opisina, ano ‘yung projects ngayon, mga ganon updates. At dahil doon, binanatan si Vice President Leni Robredo ng mga kasama niya. Mga yellow, mga pink, particularly ni [former] Senator [Antonio] Trillanes IV," Duterte added.

Duterte said she doesn't want a former vice president to be criticized like that.

"Being a Vice President, ayoko ‘yung ginaganon ang mga former Vice President. So, for this visit sa Naga City, nag-decision ako na huwag kami magkita para wala nang masabi ang mga tao about former Vice President Leni Robredo," she said.

Asked if they had a conversation with Robredo over the phone: "Hindi po. Wala kaming number sa isa't isa."

As part of this year's Peñafrancia feast celebration, Duterte joined the Marian procession in Naga City, Camarines Sur, on Sunday evening, 14 September, and visited the Porta Mariae Museum following the procession.

She also joined in the traditional “Pagmamanto,” or the placing of the “Manto” or dress of Our Lady of Peñafrancia on one’s head for healing and protection.

Last year, Duterte also attended the Peñafrancia festival celebration, wherein she met Robredo at her residence in Naga City.