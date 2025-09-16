Sanya Lopez’s 'Hot Maria Clara' gets club mix makeover

Sanya Lopez is turning up the heat once again. Following the viral resurgence of her 2022 track, the Kapuso star’s empowering anthem “Hot Maria Clara” now returns in a fresh, high-energy club mix version, out on all major digital platforms nationwide.

From Viral Hit to Dancefloor Anthem

Originally released two years ago, Hot Maria Clara has found new life on social media, sparking renewed interest among fans and Gen Z listeners. With its infectious beat and powerful message, the track has been reimagined for the dancefloor, ready to pump up parties and playlists alike.

“I am so happy and grateful,” Sanya shared. “I didn’t expect that after a few years, the song would click again. I hope the club mix version will make it even more thrilling for the fans.”

The Message Behind the Music

For Sanya, Hot Maria Clara is more than just a catchy tune—it’s a statement. “For me, a Hot Maria Clara is a woman who has the balance of being conservative and modern,” she explained. “She knows her values, has self-respect, but is also confident enough to express her strength, style, and individuality.”

This blend of tradition and empowerment, she believes, is what makes the song resonate deeply. “It’s catchy, empowering, and it fits the vibe of the current generation. Plus, with social media, this type of music quickly resonates.”

Dreams Beyond the Dancefloor

Looking ahead, the Sparkle artist is eager to explore new sounds and push her artistry further. “I’d love to try love songs if given the opportunity,” she revealed, also sharing her dream collaborations with local hitmakers like Maki, SB19, and Cup of Joe.

A Song That Keeps On Giving

With the release of the Hot Maria Clara Club Mix, Sanya Lopez once again proves her versatility—not just as an actress, but as a performer whose music continues to inspire, empower, and entertain.

Fans can now stream the Hot Maria Clara Club Mix worldwide.