QC court sets pre-trial of long-delayed Dengvaxia case

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Judge Michael Ken De Jesus of Branch 102 has scheduled the pre-trial of the much-delayed Dengvaxia case while also set to rule on the motions filed by former Health secretary and now Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin and her co-respondents seeking its dismissal.

The pre-trial was set on 17 November 2025, and 27 January 2026, both at 8:30 AM.

Judge De Jesus is also expected to issue a memorandum after both prosecution and defense panels have submitted their replies and counter-replies within 20 days on the several motions to quash filed by Garin’s camp.

The defense panel argued that the 35 cases pending before De Jesus are no different from the first batch of eight cases earlier dismissed by another family court judge, raising a claim of double jeopardy.

The prosecution countered that the cases are separate and distinct, as the over 100 children who died after being inoculated with the banned Dengvaxia vaccine had different medical conditions.

The court has also submitted for resolution the motion to release bail filed by one of the accused, Melody Zamudio.

The Supreme Court earlier designated De Jesus’ branch to handle all Dengvaxia-related cases, ensuring that the criminal complaints are tried under a single sala.

The Department of Health procured the P3.5-billion vaccine in 2015 for a nationwide inoculation program. It was allegedly not evaluated thoroughly for safety and efficacy, which prosecutors claim led to the deaths of children.

Before De Jesus, Judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert handled the case, but no reason was given for her replacement. Since the cases were filed in 2016, at least five judges have taken turns handling them, either through voluntary or involuntary inhibition.

Samahan ng mga Magulang ang mga Anak ay Biktima ng Dengvaxia (SMABD) president Sumachen Dominguez said her group remains hopeful the new judge will not entertain delaying tactics from the defense.

She added that the families continue to grieve over the loss of their children and long for justice to bring them peace of mind.

Aside from Garin, the co-accused include top executives of vaccine maker Sanofi Pasteur Inc. and vaccine distributor Zuellig Pharma, as well as officials from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, the Philippine Children’s Medical Center, and the Food and Drug Administration.

Garin and her co-respondents face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, alongside civil cases pending before the same court. The Public Attorney’s Office is providing legal aid to the parents and relatives under SMABD.