Prime Infra plants 1,700 trees in Pampanga, Cebu under ‘Prime Kalikasan’

Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. (Prime Infra) has kicked off “Prime Kalikasan: Greener Prime, Greater Future,” a tree planting program held at its waste management facilities in Porac, Pampanga, and Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City.

The initiative, organized by Prime Infra Foundation and Prime Waste Solutions (PWS), took place on September 5 and 6. The program underscores the company’s commitment to embed sustainability across its businesses and deliver long-term benefits to the environment.

“Through Prime Kalikasan, we reinforce our commitment to embed sustainability across our businesses and deliver positive impact on the environment,” Prime Infra said in a statement.

In Pampanga, about 700 Ylang-Ylang seedlings were planted, which will later serve as natural bio-fencing. Nearly 150 volunteers joined the effort, including students and faculty members from Planas High School and Planas Elementary School, Katutubo Village residents, local government representatives, and employees of PWS and Prime Infra Foundation.

In Cebu, PWS workers planted 1,000 seedlings, including native and fruit-bearing trees such as Narra, Molave, Banana, Rambutan, Agdao, Mabolo, Ylang-Ylang, Mamalis, and Guyabano. The initiative aims to improve air quality and support biodiversity once the trees mature.

PWS, Prime Infra’s waste management unit, operates large-scale materials recovery facilities in Cebu and Pampanga that focus on sorting, segregation, and recycling to maximize resource recovery.

Prime Infra, led by businessman Enrique K. Razon Jr., is the infrastructure arm of Razon’s group of companies, focusing on projects in energy, clean water, and waste management. The company emphasizes sustainability in its operations to support decarbonization goals and promote inclusive economic growth.