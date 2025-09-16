POC deploys 136 athletes to Bahrain

A 136-strong Team Philippines will vie in 16 of the 23 sports on the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025 program that Bahrain is hosting from 22 to 31 October in Manama.

Promising boxer Leo Mhar Lobrido and young volleyball star Harlyn Serneche will be the team’s flag bearers in the parade of countries during the opening ceremony at the Exhibition World Bahrain, according to Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“We’ll field a compact team of promising athletes who are all potentially our future Olympic, world and regional champions,” said Tolentino, adding that the target is to match or surpass the two gold medals won by taekwondo’s Pauline Lopez and golfer Mia Legaspi and three silver medals the country clinched in the Nanjing 2013 Youth Games.

“We believe somebody from our 136 athletes will rise to the occasion to make a name for himself or herself. Opportunities are always there for us, and we believe our athletes will do whatever it takes to win.”

The Asian Youth Games are for athletes aged 14 to 17 years old.

Lobrido, who’ll be 16 on 10 October, won gold in the boys’ 46-48 kgs division of the fourth Greater Bay Area Youth Boxing Challenge last December in Shenzhen City in China, while Serneche plays for Nazareth High School of National University.

The Filipino athletes will see action in volleyball, teqball, golf, triathlon, mixed martial arts, taekwondo, Muay Thai, athletics, boxing, cycling, weightlifting, table tennis, badminton, wrestling, aquatics and jiu-jitsu.

A total of 4,000 athletes from 45 Asian nations are expected to participate in 223 events.