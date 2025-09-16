Phl vessel sustains damage, one crew injured after CCG water cannon attack

A Philippine government vessel sustained damage while one crew member was injured after two China Coast Guard (CCG) ships aggressively targeted it with water cannons during a routine supply mission in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on Tuesday morning.

The BRP Datu Gumbay Piang (MMOV 3014)—operated by the Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR)—was conducting supply operations under the “Kadiwa para sa Bagong Bayaning Mangingisda” (KBBM) program when it was harassed by Chinese vessels near Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) in WPS.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the incident began at approximately 9:14 am, when CCG vessel 5201 directed a high-pressure water cannon at the BRP Datu Gumbay Piang’s starboard side while it was positioned about 14 nautical miles east of the shoal.

The water cannon assault lasted nearly 30 minutes, causing shattered glass on the BFAR ship’s bridge aft window, damage to the captain’s cabin partitions, short circuits in the electrical systems, and the malfunction of five outdoor air conditioning units.

One BFAR personnel sustained injuries from flying glass fragments. Simultaneously, CCG vessel 21562 approached the vessel's port side, unleashing its own water cannon from a position 17 nautical miles east of Bajo de Masinloc.

A third vessel, identified as Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) 00001, conducted hazardous maneuvers and attempted to join the attack using its own water cannon. However, the Philippine vessel successfully executed defensive maneuvers to evade additional damage.

Adding to the tense situation, at around 8:30 am, a People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warship, with bow number 525, broadcast a radio message declaring upcoming live fire exercises in coordinates near the contested shoal.

The announcement caused widespread panic among Filipino fishermen in the area. The declared danger zone spanned four coordinates, covering waters in close proximity to Bajo de Masinloc.

Despite the hostile actions, the BRP Datu Gumbay Piang was able to disengage and rejoin nine other BFAR vessels in the vicinity.

The mission to deliver fuel and supplies to Filipino fishermen continued as scheduled, with the Philippine side reaffirming its resolve to maintain presence and support in the area.

Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal, lies within the Philippines’ EEZ but has been under de facto control of Chinese forces since 2012.

Despite a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea, Beijing continues to assert its presence through military and paramilitary means.