Phl, UK to begin talks on visiting forces pact

The Philippines and the United Kingdom have agreed to begin formal negotiations for a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA), paving the way for closer military collaboration between the two nations.

This came after Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr. welcomed UK Minister of State for Defence Lord Vernon Coaker at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Tuesday.

Lord Coaker delivered a formal letter from the UK Secretary of State for Defence, The Rt Hon John Healey MP, expressing Britain’s intent to pursue an SOVFA with the Philippines.

Both parties agreed to begin internal processes and start formal talks on the proposed agreement.

Once concluded, the SOVFA would allow greater operational collaboration and interoperability between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the British Armed Forces, especially in joint training, logistics, and disaster response.

The high-level meeting coincided with the port visit of the HMS Richmond to Manila, part of the UK’s Operation Highmast—a deployment of its Carrier Strike Group aimed at reinforcing its Indo-Pacific presence.

Beyond the SOVFA, discussions also covered regional security dynamics, particularly developments in the South China Sea. The two sides explored avenues for military education exchanges and potential cooperation in defense industries.

Lord Coaker’s visit builds on previous engagements, including his meeting with Secretary Teodoro during the 22nd IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in May 2025.

The meeting concluded with both officials reaffirming their shared commitment to bolstering Philippine-UK defense ties in support of regional peace and global stability.