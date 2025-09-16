Philippine car sales fall 5.5% in August

The country’s automotive industry recorded lower sales in August compared to July 2025, though performance remained steady against the same period last year.

Based on a joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), total industry sales in August reached 36,174 units, a 5.5 percent decline from the 38,295 units sold in July.

Commercial vehicles continued to dominate with 28,583 units sold, but this was still 5.3 percent lower than the 30,175 sold the previous month.

Electric vehicle sales also slipped, dropping 17.1 percent to 2,244 units in August from 2,707 in July.

Year-to-date sales, however, stood at 305,381 units, showing a modest 0.2 percent growth compared to the same period in 2024.

Despite the month-on-month dip, CAMPI and TMA said the industry remains optimistic, driven by evolving consumer preferences and the growing shift toward sustainable mobility. The groups reaffirmed their commitment to supporting innovation and boosting the automotive sector’s contribution to national development.

Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation maintained its market leadership with a 47.93 percent share, followed by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation with 18.96 percent, Nissan Philippines, Inc. with 4.96 percent, and Suzuki Philippines, Inc. with 4.75 percent.

Inclement weather cited for sales slump

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation chief economist Michael Ricafort attributed the decline to floods, typhoons, and other weather disruptions that reduced business days in July and August, especially in hard-hit areas.

“External risk factors especially Trump’s higher tariffs, trade wars, and other protectionist measures could slow down the world economy that, in turn, could indirectly slow down the local economy, thereby could lead to some shift in demand to cheaper/alternative transportation options that are more fuel/energy efficient such as motorcycles/e-bikes as also supported by increased demand to more affordable motorcycle taxis and also the increased demand for motorcycle-related delivery services,” he said.

Ricafort added that vehicle buyers—both consumers and businesses—must have confidence in their future incomes, employment, and livelihood before committing to big-ticket purchases like vehicles, which often require financing and long-term amortization.

“For the coming months, better weather conditions would help improve vehicle sales data, especially towards the Christmas holiday season, and amid lower interest rates that help increase demand for vehicles and auto loans to finance vehicle purchases,” he said.