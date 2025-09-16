PBBM, DSWD cite students' role in 'Tara, Basa!' drive benefiting 345K

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian led the National Culminating Activity of the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program (TBTP), recognizing the vital role of young tutors and youth development workers (YDWs) in promoting literacy and supporting Filipino families.

Since its launch in 2023, the program has reached over 345,000 beneficiaries, including children who have improved their reading skills, parents gaining confidence in guiding their children, and college students actively participating in nation building.

Secretary Gatchalian emphasized the critical involvement of youth in the program:

"What makes this program even more special is the part you play – ang ating mga kabataan sa Bagong Pilipinas. You have now become our partners in our advocacy against illiteracy. You have demonstrated your readiness to help today in building a brighter future for these kids - contributing to nation building."

Highlighting the program’s deeper impact beyond statistics, he said:

"Pero ang tagumpay ng isang programa ay hindi lamang masusukat sa numero, kundi sa mga pagbabagong nangyari sa inyong buhay. Nakakatuwa ang mga kwento ninyo na higit pa sa cash-for-work, mas pinahahalagahan ninyo ang pagkatuto ng mga bata at ng kanilang mga magulang."

President Marcos reaffirmed the government’s support and celebrated the program as a genuine expression of public service:

"Isang programang tumutugon sa problema ng edukasyon at nagbigay kita sa mga college students at mga magulang. Pinag-isipan at ipinatupad ng may malasakit at pagmamahal sa ating kapwa, lalong-lalo na sa ating mga tata. Ito po ang diwa ng Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program. Ito ang tunay na diwa ng serbisyo publiko."

He further added:"Ang tagumpay ng Tara Basa ay bunga ng pagkakaisa. Kaya sa magigiting na tutors at youth development workers, ipinapaabot ko ang aming taos-pusong pasasalamat sa inyo. Kayo ang bumubuhay sa programa nito."

The President also challenged the DSWD and the Department of Education (DepEd) to expand the program’s reach: "Sa ating mga kasamahan sa DSWD at DepEd, paigtingin natin ang implementasyon ng programang ito na Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program. Tiyakin natin na mas marami pa tayong maaabot, na mahihikayat, at matulungan na ating kababayan."

Under TBTP, trained college students tutor struggling elementary learners to improve reading and comprehension, and facilitate Nanay-Tatay Teacher Sessions attended by the learners’ parents or guardians. Both tutors and parents receive cash-for-work incentives for their participation.

The program is a reformatted educational assistance initiative of the DSWD in partnership with DepEd and was declared a flagship program by President Marcos through Executive Order 76, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on November 22, 2024.