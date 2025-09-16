Panopio hits ground running

It didn’t take long for Dalph Panopio to adjust to the Blackwater system barely weeks after tapping him in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Annual Rookie Draft.

The Filipino-Italian guard hit the ground running as the Bossing welcomed him with open arms, making him feel at home during practices in preparation for the league’s golden season this October.

“It wasn’t having a practice. It was more like having fun,” said Panopio, referring to his experience training with Bossing coach Jeffrey Cariaso.

“I was enjoying the practice, so it’s something I’m happy about and I’m really excited. And that’s something I like, it’s important because you want to go to practice that you’re happy about.”

The 25-year-old Panopio landed with the Bossing with the No. 3 pick behind Geo Chiu of Ateneo de Manila University and Juan Gomez de Liaño of University of the Philippines.

Drafting the Rome-born Panopio was a no-brainer for the franchise of team owner Dioceldo Sy as he has what it takes to form a dynamic trio with Filipino-American standouts Cedric Barefield and Christian David.

With that, the Bossing signed him to a three-year contract, making the Bossing one of the most exciting teams in the league.

Panopio, who played with the likes of Kai Sotto and AJ Edu in the Gilas Pilipinas Youth squad that campaigned in the FIBA Asia U18 Championship and the FIBA World U19 Championship, said he likes the culture that is being developed by Cariaso at Blackwater.

In fact, they made him feel at home instantly, tagging the organization as “great people and great players.”

“They were there during my tryouts, helping me, wishing me well,” Panopio said.

“So I feel like I really fit the system. I’m super happy and grateful to be in this position right now. It gives me more motivation and I try to be as much ready as I can.”