Pampanga residents get free legal aid

Nearly 400 residents of Barangay Sta. Cruz in Pampanga received free legal aid and government services during the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) Katarungan Caravan on 13 September.

Held at the Sta. Cruz covered court, the caravan was organized by the DoJ Action Center (DoJAC) in partnership with the local government, led by Councilors Atty. Koko Pangan Gonzales and Niko Pangan Gonzales. The event brought together several national agencies under one roof, including the National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine Statistics Authority, Land Registration Authority, Bureau of Immigration, Board of Claims, Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, the Office of the City Prosecutor–Angeles City and the Public Attorney’s Office.

DoJ Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez highlighted that the caravan is part of Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla’s directive to make legal services more accessible to Filipinos. “We will continue to bring legal services to every barangay because we believe justice is not just for a few, but for everyone. This caravan is special because we have the Philippine Statistics Authority here to help with birth certificates and National IDs. We will encourage other agencies to join so that people can truly feel a government that serves them,” Gutierrez said.

For many residents, the caravan provided timely and practical assistance. Local beneficiary Esmeralda Gaddi shared, “This is a great opportunity for us to come here. For example, my parents were able to get their National IDs, which they can use as senior citizens. We are very grateful for this opportunity.”

Councilor Niko Pangan Gonzales expressed his thanks on Facebook, saying, “Heartfelt thanks to DoJ Usec. Marge Gutierrez for bringing the Katarungan Caravan and personally visiting our town. It’s a concrete way for people to feel the government and its services. We will continue seeking programs from the national government that benefit our Cabalen.”

The DoJ confirmed that the Katarungan Caravan will continue in other parts of the country, with upcoming stops in Davao, Dagupan and Roxas between September and October. “The Katarungan Caravan reflects the DoJ’s core mission — to ensure that justice is not just a privilege for the few, but a right for all,” Gutierrez added.