Palace welcomes legislative proposals to expand ICI powers 

Malacañang on Tuesday welcomed congressional proposals to strengthen the powers of the newly created Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which is tasked with investigating corruption in public works projects.

In a Palace briefing, Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Press Officer, Atty. Claire Castro said the administration is open to supporting the Senate Bill 1215 and House Bill 4453, which aim to institutionalize the ICI and grant it the authority to cite individuals in contempt for refusing to cooperate with its investigations.

“Ang sabi po ng Pangulo, ito’y fact-finding commission. So, hindi po kinakailangan talaga po na magkaroon ng power na mag-punish doon sa mga taong hindi dadalo (The President has made it clear that the ICI is a fact-finding body. So, initially, there was no need for it to have punitive powers),” Castro said.

“Pero kung iyon po ay ibibigay sa Independent Commission ng mga mambabatas, maganda po iyang suhestiyon at iyan po ay welcome na welcome po sa Pangulo (But if lawmakers decide to grant such authority, the President fully welcomes and supports that proposal),” she added.

Castro noted that the Palace will back any legislative measure that serves the public interest, noting that the strong backing from Congress highlights the importance of the ICI’s mandate.

“Malamang nakita rin po ng mga mambabatas kung anong kahalagahan ng ginawa ng Pangulo na mag-create po ng independent commission (Lawmakers clearly recognize the value of the President’s move to create an independent commission),” she said, referring to Senate President Vicente Sotto III’s recent statement urging President Marcos to certify SB 1215 as urgent to expedite its passage.

“Welcome po ang lahat ng maaaring maitulong para mas maging malakas pa po ang kapangyarihan ng Independent Commission na ito dahil iisa lamang din po ang adhikain nito: mapanagot ang dapat na mapanagot (All initiatives that can strengthen the ICI are welcome because they align with one goal: to hold accountable those who must be held accountable),” Castro added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. created the ICI, through Executive Order No. 94, signed on 11 September.

The commission is tasked with investigating anomalies in flood control and other infrastructure projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) over the past 10 years. It is also mandated to recommend legal action against officials and individuals found responsible for the misuse of public funds.