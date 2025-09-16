Palace: Marcos skips UNGA to focus on local issues, no security threat

Malacañang clarified Tuesday that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s decision to forego attendance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week in New York City next week was not due to any security threat, but rather a deliberate choice to focus on pressing domestic issues.

In a press briefing, Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer, Atty. Claire Castro said there is no direct threat to the President’s life, citing information from the National Security Council.

“Maliban po sa naging pagbabanta dati ng Bise Presidente sa buhay ng Pangulo, base po sa National Security Council ADG Cornelio Valencia, wala po na direct threat sa buhay ng Pangulo (Aside from the previous threat made by the Vice President against the President's life, according to National Security Council ADG Cornelio Valencia, there is no direct threat to the President's life),” Castro said.

Still, Castro emphasized that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure the President's safety.

“Hindi po sila magiging kampante sa pagsiguro at bigyan ng seguridad ang buhay ng Pangulo (They will not be complacent in ensuring and providing security for the President's life,” she added.

The Palace had announced on Monday that Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro would represent the Philippines at the UNGA instead of Marcos, who has opted to stay in the country to address key domestic concerns.

When asked whether the upcoming anti-corruption demonstrations influenced the President’s decision to skip the UNGA, Castro said the Chief Executive remains unbothered by the protests, as he himself launched the investigation into widespread irregularities in flood control projects.

“Hindi naman po nangangamba ang Pangulo dahil alam po niya na ang pagpuprotesta ng taumbayan ay tungkol sa paglaban sa korapsiyon (The President is not worried because he knows that the people’s protests are about fighting corruption),” Castro said.

“Kung hindi siya presidente, malamang ay makakasama rin siya sa pagprotesta laban sa korapsiyon (If he were not the President, he would likely be joining the protests against corruption as well),” she added.

The planned demonstrations follow recent revelations of massive irregularities in flood control and infrastructure projects. President Marcos recently ordered a full investigation, creating the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to probe anomalies over the past decade.

On Monday, Marcos finalized the composition of the ICI, appointing retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres B. Reyes Jr. as chairperson.

Other members include former DPWH Secretary Rogelio Singson, SGV & Co. Country Managing Partner Rossana Fajardo, and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong as special adviser.

The Commission is tasked with identifying those liable for alleged misuse of public funds and recommending appropriate legal actions.