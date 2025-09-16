Palace: Marcos focusing on domestic issues

Malacañang on Tuesday clarified that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will skip the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week in New York next week not because of security threats, but by choice, to focus on pressing issues at home.

In a briefing, Presidential Communications Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro said there is no direct threat to the President, citing the National Security Council.

“Aside from the previous threat made by the Vice President against the President’s life, according to National Security Council ADG Cornelio Valencia, there is no direct threat to the President’s life,” Castro said.

She stressed that security measures remain fully in place.

“They will not be complacent in ensuring and providing security for the President’s life,” she added.

The Palace previously announced that Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro will represent the Philippines at the UNGA while Marcos stays to address domestic priorities.

When asked if upcoming anti-corruption protests influenced the decision, Castro said the President is unfazed.

“The President is not worried because he knows the people’s protests are about fighting corruption,” she explained.

“If he were not the President, he would likely be joining the protests against corruption as well.”

The demonstrations follow revelations of massive irregularities in flood control and infrastructure projects. Marcos recently created the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to investigate anomalies over the past decade.

On Monday, Marcos finalized the ICI’s lineup, appointing retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres B. Reyes Jr. as chairperson. Other members include former DPWH Secretary Rogelio Singson, SGV & Co. Country Managing Partner Rossana Fajardo, and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong as special adviser.

The commission will identify those responsible for the alleged misuse of public funds and recommend appropriate legal action.