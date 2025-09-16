Over 300 OFWs join Shanghai Serbisyo Caravan

Over 300 Filipino workers (OFWs) in Shanghai availed themselves of government services during the OFW Serbisyo Caravan held from 13 to 14 September.

Organized by the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai and the DMW, the caravan brought agencies such as the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Pag-IBIG Fund, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Land Bank of the Philippines and the Social Security System.

Services offered included applications for the PhilSys National ID, birth and marriage certificates, and certificates of no marriage. OFWs were also able to update SSS and Pag-IBIG records, open land bank accounts, and seek for legal or financial consultations.

PSA handled civil registration and national ID processing, while Land Bank introduced the “Go Bayani” savings account for OFWs to manage SSS, Pag-IBIG, and PhilHealth.

DMW said on Tuesday that 348 OFWs participated in the first caravan in China, rendering a total of 1,214 transactions.

DMW Undersecretary Dominique Rubia-Tutay noted the strong turnout, citing the agency had not expected a high level of participation.

The DMW said the next stop of the Serbisyo Caravan will be held in London from 9 to 11 October.