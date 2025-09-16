Oledan home opens for ‘tertulia’

A tertulia is one of those genteel traditions — now seldom seen — that marry grace with intimacy. Inherited from Spain, it once meant evenings in private homes where music was performed, poetry recited and art admired.

In the Philippines, the custom took on its own character: part salon, part soirée, always a celebration of culture and friendship.

Following last year’s tertulia in support of flutist Mark Kenedy Rocas, this year’s evening shone a spotlight on Franz Jensen Andra, a CCP Young Music Scholar pursuing his bachelor’s degree in clarinet at the Escuela Superior de Alto Rendimientoin Valencia, Spain.

Last 8 September, Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) vice chairperson Carissa Oledan Coscolluela, in collaboration with National Music Competitions for Young Artists Foundation Inc. (NAMCYA) vice chairperson Irene Marcos Araneta, once again welcomed friends into the Oledan family home for such a gathering.

The backdrop was a stunning showcase of blue and white antique and porcelain from the collection of Carissa’s late grandmother, the late Mrs. Liding Oledan, highlighted by a glorious display of pink gladiola made by Carissa herself under the guidance of the celebrated Joji Duque; the piano, a 90th birthday gift to her from her children in 2017 (to replace the old one), who knew of her love of inviting musicians to perform in her home for family and friends.

“I hope that gatherings such as these inspire others to open their homes to young musicians — so their gifts may be not only admired, but genuinely nurtured and sustained,” Carissa reflected.

Franz is a First Prize winner at NAMCYA 2023, and now studies under eminent mentors Juan Luis Puelles and Vicente Alberola. He was joined on piano by fellow NAMCYA winner Raki Gendrano.

Franz carries forward a proud lineage. His father, Frenvee Andra, Principal Bassoon of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, joined him in a stirring duet that proved a highlight of the evening.

Among the distinguished guests were Former First Lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos, CCP chairman Jaime Laya, National Commission for Culture and the Arts chairman Victorino Manalo, CCP president Kaye Tinga and the CCP Board of Trustees.Multi-awarded artist Cris Villonco, Monique Villonco and Luz Siguion Reyna.