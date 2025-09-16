Newborn abducted in Pangasinan hospital reunited with family

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — The baby who was reported abducted by an individual posing as a nurse from Lingayen District Hospital has been returned to the family.

On 14 September 2025, the baby, then just three days old, was with the mother who was recovering from a cesarean operation. When the mother’s uncle went to pay the hospital bills, the suspect approached the mother, introduced herself as a nurse, and claimed the infant needed blood extraction for testing.

The kidnapper was able to take the baby away from the hospital.

Pangasinan Governor Ramon Guico III ordered an immediate probe to locate and recover the infant. Police investigators, with the help of the community, gathered information on the suspect and later set up an entrapment operation, successfully rescuing the baby and arresting the abductor.

The baby has since been reunited with the family.

Guico also ordered tighter security in all hospitals and medical facilities in the province, including the installation of CCTV cameras in health establishments.

Authorities are conducting a deeper investigation to identify others possibly involved.