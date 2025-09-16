NBI, BIR seize P50M in contraband, counterfeit goods in nationwide raids

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), in coordination with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), seized more than P50 million worth of contraband and counterfeit goods in a series of raids across Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, and Metro Manila.

In Nueva Ecija, the NBI–Tarlac–Nueva Ecija District Office (NBI-TARDO), together with BIR personnel, confiscated around ₱870,000 worth of imported cigarettes during operations on 9 September 2025. The raids were conducted under three search warrants issued by the Regional Trial Court in Cabanatuan City and targeted properties linked to Jonifer M. Lajom of Putot, Concepcion East, Zaragosa.

Authorities said Lajom allegedly stored and sold imported cigarette brands in violation of the National Internal Revenue Code (R.A. No. 8424). Agents seized 58 boxes of cigarettes. While Lajom was not at the site, Maricel A. Lajom was questioned by investigators. A criminal complaint for tax law violations is being prepared against Jonifer Lajom pending BIR’s final assessment.

In separate operations, NBI agents also seized nearly P49.5 million worth of counterfeit luxury and consumer goods in Bulacan and Metro Manila.

In Malolos, Bulacan, the NBI–Intellectual Property Rights Division (IPRD) confiscated 391 fake Louis Vuitton bags and wallets valued at P34.9 million. NBI-IPRD Chief Rodolfo Ignacio Jr. said the crackdown followed a complaint, test purchases, and surveillance. He explained that the items were synthetic and not genuine leather, adding that counterfeit goods are often sold in Makati.

Meanwhile, the NBI in Metro Manila raided 19 stores and five warehouses in Pasay, Manila, Valenzuela, Malabon, and Quezon City on 3–4 September. The operation yielded more than 31,000 counterfeit lingerie and beauty products, along with nearly 15,000 body care items, with an estimated value of P14.5 million. Barangay officials witnessed the raids, which were carried out peacefully.

Authorities stressed that the operations highlight the government’s continuing efforts to curb illegal trade, safeguard consumers, and protect state revenues.