MMDA, DILG push partial street parking ban in Metro Manila

A partial parking ban on public streets in the National Capital Region (NCR) has been proposed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

On Tuesday, 16 September, MMDA Chairman Don Artes said the Metro Manila Council (MMC) has passed a resolution prohibiting parking on national primary roads.

He added that parking on national secondary roads will also be prohibited from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., while regulation of no-parking zones on all other roads will be left to local governments within their jurisdictions.

A street parking ban, which will still require ordinances from LGUs for roads under their regulation, may be implemented before the Christmas rush to ease traffic and keep major roads free from obstructions.

MMC President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora emphasized that the measure is not a total street parking ban.

Zamora explained that the MMC adopted a localized approach, with some streets having an absolute parking prohibition while others, particularly those less busy, may allow one-sided parking or limited parking at certain times of the day through local ordinances.

He noted that while many have called for a total parking ban, some streets can still be used for parking. “We had to consider the reality on the ground, where vehicles still need a place to park,” Zamora said.

Through local ordinances, LGUs can determine which streets may be designated for parking without causing traffic obstruction.