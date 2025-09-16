MMDA bans street parking on major metro roads

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has approved a regulation that prohibits on-street parking along all national major and secondary roads in an effort to ease traffic congestion.

This comes as the Metro Manila Council — the governing body of the MMDA — approved the new rule, MMDA Regulation No. 25-001 on Tuesday. It takes effect immediately after publication.

The regulation bans parking on a long list of primary roads, including major arteries like España Boulevard, Quezon Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue and Rizal Avenue. The ban also applies to secondary roads, though local governments may allow parking through their own ordinances, as long as it is not during peak hours.

Illegally parked vehicles will be issued a violation receipt. Unattended vehicles or those whose drivers refuse to move will be towed and impounded.

The rule also imposes an “absolute prohibition” on establishing terminals for public utility vehicles on any national primary or secondary road. Local governments are tasked with identifying alternative locations for the terminals.

The MMDA said illegal parking is a major cause of traffic congestion, accidents and a hindrance to emergency services.

Fines and penalties for violations will be imposed in accordance with the Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023.