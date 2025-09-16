Meta vows to support fight vs online gambling

Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, vowed on Tuesday, 16 Sept., to support the government's fight against online gambling.

In a letter addressed to Senator Erwin Tulfo, chairperson of the Committee on Games and Amusement, Facebook Philippines Representative Office Public Policy Manager Genixon David stressed that the American multinational technology company "remains committed to supporting the legislative process."

Meta was invited to attend Tuesday's hearing on online gambling, however, it failed to send a representative, saying its subject matter experts are based in Singapore and the United States and are unavailable "due to prior commitments."

The Senate committee on games and amusement will issue a show cause order to Meta, demanding the American tech company to explain why it should not be subpoenaed for failing to attend Monday’s hearing on online gambling.

"Why are they dictating this committee when they are going to attend? I don't know if I need to subpoena its country representative," the senator said.

"Try to invite them again, his attendance. You tell [David] I want his attendance here. Otherwise, I'll be forced to, this committee will be forced to set a subpoena for him," he added.

David, meanwhile, requested to meet separately with Tulfo's office to allow its authorized representatives to present Meta's initiatives, policies, enforcement, and partnership with both government and non-government stakeholders, as well as to discuss Meta's existing policies on online gambling and real money gaming content.

"We will coordinate with your team to arrange a suitable time. Meta will also send its position paper," he added.

"We look forward to continued collaboration with your office to ensure a secure and empowering digital environment for all Filipinos."

Tulfo noted that while online gambling links have been taken down from e-wallets, advertisements for such platforms have proliferated on Meta’s platforms.

"There are vloggers there, saying they won and encouraging people, their viewers, to gamble. They have their own links where the public can gamble," he said.