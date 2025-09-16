MECO seeks talks with Taiwan over Filipino students’ study-work programs

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) said it is seeking talks with Taiwan’s Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) to address growing concerns over Filipino students enrolled in study-work programs.

The move follows warnings from Maryknoll missionary priest in Taiwan, Fr. Joy Tajonera, who earlier flagged reports of Filipino high school graduates being required to repeat Grades 10 to 12 with Mandarin as the medium of instruction, while alternating between three months of schooling and three months of factory work.

Fr. Tajonera, speaking anew this week, said more Filipino youths continue to arrive, numbering around 15-20 new arrivals, mostly from Cebu.

“MECO, MWO (Migrant Workers Office), TECO (Taipei Economic and Cultural Office) are now on top of this and they will try to put together all the information and what we can do to improve the situation of this repeat high school, repeat SHS (Senior High School) students on vocational training,” he said.

He added that he hopes affected students will eventually be allowed to pursue higher education instead of being limited to vocational tracks.

Fr. Tajonera also revealed that he has been in touch with groups in Taiwan that help foreign students enroll in universities for bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD programs under Ministry of Public Affairs (MOPA) and TECO sponsorships.

In a statement on Tuesday, MECO Chairperson Atty. Cheloy E. Velicaria-Garafil said her office has tasked its extension offices in Taichung and Kaohsiung to investigate and coordinate with Fr. Tajonera.

“We will be needing the help of Maryknoll Missionary before seeking audience with the OCAC. We take these concerns seriously, and our primary objective is to ensure that Filipino learners will not be treated unfair,” MECO said, adding that if program adjustments are needed, the office is ready to make representations with Taiwan authorities, the academe, and industry partners.

TECO earlier clarified that the 3+4 Vocational Education Program and the Four-Year Overseas Youth Vocational Training Program are regulated academic and internship tracks under the OCAC. It emphasized that participation is voluntary, with stipends above minimum wage, regular monitoring of schools and companies, and mandatory Mandarin proficiency before students are sent to partner enterprises.

Both MECO and TECO said they remain in discussion under an extended education cooperation agreement to resolve issues and safeguard the welfare of Filipino students in Taiwan.