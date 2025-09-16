MECO eyes talks over Pinoy students’ study-work programs

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) said Tuesday it is seeking talks with Taiwan’s Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) to address concerns over Filipino students in study-work programs.

The move follows warnings from Maryknoll missionary priest Joy Tajonera, who said he has received reports that Filipino high school graduates are being required to repeat Grades 10 to 12 with Mandarin as the language of instruction.

He also said that the students also alternate between three months of schooling and three months of factory work.

Tajonera, who has been in touch with groups in Taiwan that help foreign students enroll in university programs, said more Filipino youths are continuing to arrive, with 15 to 20 new arrivals each week, mostly from Cebu.

“MECO, MWO (Migrant Workers Office) and TECO (Taipei Economic and Cultural Office) are now on top of this and they will try to put together all the information and what we can do to improve the situation of this repeat high school... students on vocational training,” Tajonera said in DAILY TRIBUNE’s online show Usapang OFW.

MECO chairperson Cheloy E. Velicaria-Garafil said in a statement that her office has tasked its extension offices in Taichung and Kaohsiung to investigate and coordinate with Tajonera.

“We take these concerns seriously, and our primary objective is to ensure that Filipino learners will not be treated unfairly,” Garafil said.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, which acts as Taiwan’s de facto embassy in the Philippines, clarified in a previous statement that the vocational education programs are regulated and that participation is voluntary.

It said participants receive stipends above minimum wage and that schools and companies are regularly monitored.

MECO and TECO said they remain in discussions to resolve the issues and safeguard the welfare of Filipino students.