Marikina shares disaster resilience model at IoT 2025

Marikina City Mayor Marjorie Ann "Maan" Teodoro shared her city's experience in disaster resilience, highlighting the widening of the Marikina River, integrated drainage systems, strict waste management, and the culture of discipline among Marikeños.

"Your presence here today reflects something important: that resilience is not the sole responsibility of the government. It is the mission of all who care about the future of our cities," Teodoro said in her speech during the IoT 2025 Conference: Resilience for All, Future-Proofing Our Communities held at the SMX Convention Center.

The event was attended by local government leaders, development agencies, academe, civil society, and the private sector.

"Pero aminin natin: in the Philippines, the word ‘resilience’ is too often spoken of only after the floodwaters have receded, after the rubble has been cleared, after lives have already been disrupted," the mayor added.

Teodoro emphasized that the word "resilience" is often overused, as if merely smiling after a disaster suffices.

"But resilience must be redefined. Not as a cliché, not as a mere trait of a Filipino — but as a guiding principle. A principle that shapes the way we plan our cities, allocate our budgets, design our infrastructure, and govern our communities," she explained.

According to the mayor, the Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone nations in the world.

"We face 20 typhoons a year, unpredictable rainfall, and the growing threat of rising seas. And whenever storms hit Metro Manila — all eyes turn to Marikina," Teodoro said.

"We have seen this again and again. Cameras by the Marikina River, watching the water rise. And yet — despite Marikina being a natural valley — we have shown that the floods can subside in less than 24 hours," she added.

Teodoro stressed that the city’s flood mitigation efforts are not magic or miracles but the result of preparation.

"It is the fruit of discipline. It is the strength of a community that refuses to give up," she said.

"Instead of fragmented and reactionary measures, we built an integrated, enforceable, and data-driven strategy anchored on engineering intervention and constant vigilance," the mayor added.

She noted that, since the administration of her husband, former mayor and now first district representative Marcelino "Marcy" Teodoro, the local government has widened critical sections of the Marikina River from 60 to 100 meters, reinforced them with slope protection to prevent siltation, and designed them to withstand water velocities of up to 3 cubic meters per second.

"Marikina is not the wealthiest city in Metro Manila. We do not have limitless resources. But we have something more enduring: a strong sense of community. We know each other, we listen to each other, and we face our challenges together," she said.

"That is why our solutions are never born from theory alone. They are rooted in the lived experience of every Marikeño — solutions that may seem like common sense, but are always guided by science, informed by data, and strengthened by practice," Teodoro added.

She said resilience is not only about survival but also about continuity and growth.

"As we steadily reduced flood risks, we witnessed the return of investor confidence. Businesses that once hesitated began to commit capital," she said, noting that commercial vacancies also declined.

"Entrepreneurs — from large conglomerates to small homegrown enterprises — chose to expand here rather than relocate," she added.

Teodoro stressed that resilience requires data over guesswork, with hazard maps, climate projections, and predictive modeling guiding decisions.

"It requires local governments to step up as frontline leaders — because only we are directly accountable to our people, and only we can ensure the discipline and continuity needed for long-term resilience," she said.

She also shared that Marikina is exploring the Internet of Things (IoT) to unify river gauges, rain monitors, and drainage sensors into a single dashboard.

"We are testing how AI [artificial intelligence] can predict flood timelines and impact zones with greater accuracy," she said.

"To my fellow leaders: let us ensure resilience is not a word we invoke only after calamity, but a reality we build before it strikes. Resilience for all is not a dream; it is a decision. Let us choose it everyday, together," the mayor added.

Marikina is recognized as a model for disaster preparedness, proving that with the help of science, data, and community compassion, a safer and more prepared tomorrow is possible.