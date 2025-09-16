Marcos urges GOCCs to embrace technology, transparency in public service

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday called on government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) to modernize their operations, adopt new technologies, and uphold transparency in the use of public funds to deliver more efficient and dignified public service.

Speaking during the 2025 GOCCs Day celebration at Malacañan Palace, President Marcos challenged GOCCs to lead the charge in digital transformation and institutional reform, ensuring that government services become simpler, faster, and more accessible to all Filipinos.

“My challenge to our GOCCs is to invest in modern technology, simplify our processes, and cut down on red tape so that every Filipino enjoys easy, fair, and dignified access to the services they deserve,” the President said.

He emphasized that embracing modernization is not merely an option, but a necessity if GOCCs are to meet global standards and keep pace with rising public expectations.

“For the rest of the bureaucracy, our job is to ensure that the dividends of our GOCCs would redound to better services,” Marcos said, urging that efficiency should translate directly into public benefit.

The President also emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in managing GOCC funds, warning that once public trust is lost, it is difficult to regain.

“We need to spend these funds with utmost transparency and accountability. Public trust is our most valuable currency. Once lost, rebuilding it becomes far more difficult,” he said.

Beyond financial performance, Marcos underscored that GOCC contributions must support broader reforms that directly impact the lives of the Filipino people, particularly the most vulnerable.

“These funds should promote genuine reforms that uplift the quality of life, reach the vulnerable, and leave a lasting contribution for the next generation,” the President added.

He reiterated that GOCCs should embody the principles of Bagong Pilipinas, acting as models of innovation, efficiency, and good governance.

GOCCs’ role in Nat’l dev't

The 2025 GOCCs Day highlighted the crucial role of state-run corporations in nation-building, not just through revenue generation, but also in fulfilling their respective mandates.

According to the Department of Finance (DOF), total dividend remittances from 53 GOCCs this year have reached P116.84 billion, with 15 corporations contributing at least P1 billion each.

Among these top-contributing GOCCs include Landbank of the Philippines (LANDBANK), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC), Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management (PSALM) Corporation, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Clark Development Corporation(CDC), Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC), Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), and Philippine Guarantee Corporation (PGC).

Marcos reminded GOCCs that their legacy will not be measured solely by profit, but by the lasting impact they leave on society through efficient service, transparency, and transformative change.