Marcos to contractors: Fix ‘ghost,’ substandard projects at your own expense

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday delivered a stern warning to contractors behind "ghost" and substandard flood control projects, ordering them to complete the works properly at no additional cost to the government.

Marcos emphasized the need for contractors to honor the warranties stipulated in their contracts and rectify defective or unfinished infrastructure projects, even as investigations and legal proceedings against those involved in irregularities continue.

“One of the things that we are looking at, dahil iniisip ko kakasuhan natin sila. The cases will go on—may mga mananagot, mayroon diyang makukulong, mayroon diyan mapa-fire. Para sa akin, kailangan buuin nila iyong project (One of the things that we are looking at — because I'm thinking we will file cases against them. The cases will proceed — there will be those held accountable, some will go to jail, some will be fired. For me, they must complete the project),” Marcos said.

He pointed out that many of the controversial projects were declared “completed” despite poor or nonexistent work.

“Kahit sinabi nilang completed, kapag nadiskubre na hindi tama ang pagkagawa, they still have to honor the warranty that they have given us to complete the project properly,” he added.

According to the President, the government will not tolerate substandard work, especially when public safety and taxpayers' money are at stake.

“We can still go back to them at sasabihin natin sa kanila, ‘Balikan ninyo iyong walang kuwentang project na ginawa ninyo at ayusin ninyo na maganda, out of your own pocket,’” he stressed.

To lead the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in flood control and other infrastructure projects, Marcos appointed retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres B. Reyes Jr. as chairperson of the newly formed Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

The ICI will look into infrastructure irregularities over the past decade, particularly focusing on flood mitigation efforts. The commission includes former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Rogelio Singson and SGV & Co. Country Managing Partner Rossana Fajardo. Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong will serve as Special Adviser.

Marcos said the Commission is expected to act swiftly in identifying individuals responsible for the misuse of public funds.

“It’s simple numbers dito, simple lang ito. Magkano ang ninakaw na pera ng mga balasubas na ito? That is what we need to know, that is what we need to fix,” he said.