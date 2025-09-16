LTO welcomes order for DoTr top execs to commute

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Tuesday assured the public of its full compliance with the directive of Acting Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez for officials to use public transportation. This initiative aims to help develop better measures for the benefit of millions of Filipino commuters.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II welcomed the memorandum as “a good feedback mechanism from among the DOTr officials themselves by making them experience the daily routine of ordinary Filipino people.”

“We in the LTO welcome this order from our Secretary and treat this as a back to basic policy that will keep the DOTr officials in touch with the realities of public transportation,” Mendoza said.

He further assured, “We assure Secretary Lopez of our full support and compliance, including the observations and recommendations to improve the transportation system in the country.”

The order requires all top officials of the DOTr and its attached agencies to take public utility vehicles such as buses and jeepneys, and other forms of mass transportation, at least once a week. In the LTO, this directive covers the Chief down to the Assistant Regional Directors.

Mendoza confirmed that the order has already been communicated to the concerned officials. He added that the LTO will soon issue a supplemental order to include heads of District Offices and Satellite Offices.

“Magandang experience ito para sa lahat and through this, we are optimistic that we could come up with the best measures to improve the public transportation system in the country,” Mendoza said.

“And the best part is that we in the DOTr will be at the frontlines through personal experience for us to really experience what we implement, and practice what we preach,” he added.