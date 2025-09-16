Loren pushes strategic climate reform, AFP's humanitarian roles

Senator Loren Legarda on Tuesday outlined a bold vision to reshape the country’s defense priorities, linking climate action with national security and emphasizing a stronger humanitarian role for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

As the first woman to chair the newly consolidated Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation, Legarda said her leadership will focus on integrating climate resilience into security reforms — a shift that recognizes the growing threat of natural disasters and environmental crises to national stability.

“Defense is about securing lives, livelihoods, and our future. We must build a force that protects and empowers,” Legarda said during a press briefing.

A longtime climate advocate and four-term senator, Legarda has consistently pushed for a broader interpretation of national security, one that goes beyond traditional notions of arms and deterrence.

She argues that the AFP should evolve into a more proactive humanitarian force capable of responding to climate-driven disasters and protecting vulnerable communities.

Earlier this year, Legarda authored a book framing the AFP as a humanitarian actor.

It introduces the AFP Resilience Scorecard and Toolkit, a framework that assesses disaster readiness, community engagement, and climate adaptation across military operations.

She has also advocated for resilience audits of AFP facilities to ensure that military infrastructure is equipped to handle extreme weather events and other climate-related risks.

“Security goes beyond arms; it is about trust, preparedness, and shared responsibility,” she emphasized, urging defense institutions to adapt to the accelerating impacts of climate change.

Among her key legislative priorities is Senate Bill No. 833, which seeks to establish the Philippine Defense University System (PDUS)—a unified institution that will integrate the country’s defense and security schools.

“With the PDUS, we can build a new generation of national security leaders who have the skills and knowledge to protect our country and its people—not only from today’s threats, but from future challenges as well,” Legarda said.

Defender of sovereignty, env’t

With the Philippines ranked among the most disaster-prone countries in the world, Legarda's climate-informed security agenda seeks to future-proof the AFP’s role in disaster response, risk reduction, and community resilience. These are the key pillars of what she envisions as a modern, responsive, and people-centered defense sector.

A vocal advocate for Philippine sovereignty, Legarda has consistently pushed for the enforcement of the Hague ruling on the West Philippine Sea. She has championed increased patrols and support for Filipino fisherfolk, including the deployment of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to safeguard marine ecosystems and national food security.

“We must defend our territory, the dignity of our fisherfolk and the integrity of our marine ecosystems,” Legarda said.

Legarda has also prioritized the welfare of uniformed personnel. She has proposed institutionalized salary increases, equipment upgrades, and housing support for soldiers. She co-authored legislation granting scholarships and financial aid to families of fallen officers.

The committee Legarda now chairs is a merged body combining the former Senate Committees on National Defense and on Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation. While Senator M.A. Madrigal chaired the Peace Committee in the 14th Congress, this is the first time a woman has led the unified committee since its formation in the 18th Congress.

Legarda’s leadership marks not only a historic first but a clear pivot toward inclusive, forward-thinking, and climate-informed defense governance.