LogiSYM Philippines 2025 to drive digital transformation in supply chain

As the country’s logistics and supply chain management industry seeks to accelerate digitization, LogiSYM Philippines aims to help address these needs amid ongoing industry challenges.

The 3rd edition of LogiSYM Philippines, taking place September 17–18 at the World Trade Center Manila and held alongside Transport and Logistics Philippines Expo, will convene global and local leaders in logistics and supply chain management.

With the theme “Digital, Sustainable, and Secure: Empowering Supply Chain Agility and Efficiency,” the two-day symposium will emphasize the importance of digital transformation, sustainability, and resilience in shaping the future of supply chains.

The event will feature keynote presentations, case studies, and expert-led panels addressing pressing industry topics such as artificial intelligence in logistics, smart warehousing and automation, sustainable procurement practices, crisis management, and the evolving role of third-party logistics providers.

Organizers said participants will gain insights into how organizations can strengthen operations to remain competitive in an increasingly complex global market.

Open to Professionals Across Industries

LogiSYM Philippines 2025 welcomes supply chain professionals from manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, automotive, and FMCG sectors, offering a key platform for knowledge exchange and business networking.

Transport & Logistics Philippines 2025

Concurrent with LogiSYM, Transport & Logistics Philippines 2025, integrated with Rentals Philippines, will showcase innovations in heavy machinery, fleet management software, intralogistics solutions, and advanced warehouse equipment. Attendees will explore cutting-edge transportation equipment, supply chain technologies, and services to optimize operations and competitiveness.

The Philippine logistics landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by e-commerce growth, urbanization, and infrastructure development. Businesses are increasingly adopting efficient supply chain solutions to meet last-mile delivery demands, smart warehousing, and fulfillment center operations. Sustainability is also a central focus, with eco-friendly practices including electric vehicle fleets, solar-powered warehouses, and reusable packaging to reduce carbon footprints.

Meanwhile, digitalization and automation are transforming operations with IoT-enabled monitoring, smart inventory management, and cloud-based supply chain platforms enhancing efficiency and transparency.

Seminars, panels, and networking

LogiSYM Philippines and partner organizations—including the Italian Chamber of Commerce (ICCPI), Procurement and Supply Institute of Asia (PASIA), and the Philippine Society of Master Plumbers and Plumbing Engineers (PSMPE)—will hold seminars and panels covering supply chain efficiency, sustainable logistics, and digital transformation.

With Rentals Philippines integrated into the event, visitors can explore equipment rental solutions for construction, warehousing, and logistics operations. The event also provides invaluable networking opportunities, connecting manufacturers, procurement directors, warehouse operators, transport operators, and logistics experts with key industry decision-makers.