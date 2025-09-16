Legarda chairs Senate defense committee

Senator Loren Legarda has become the first woman to chair the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation as her appointment — formalized at the 8 September plenary session — signals a shift in the chamber’s defense leadership toward a blend of strategic reform, regional engagement and climate-informed resilience.

“Defense is about securing lives, livelihoods, and our future,” Legarda said. “We must build a force that protects and empowers.”

Legarda, a four-term senator, holds a master’s degree in National Security Administration from the National Defense College of the Philippines, where she graduated at the top of her class. A colonel in the Philippine Air Force Reserve, she also authored the book “The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in the Humanitarian Space: Building Resilience, Fostering Resilient Communities.”

Legarda has been a vocal proponent of Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, championing resolutions against foreign incursions and calling for the full enforcement of the Hague ruling.

She has also advocated for the welfare of uniformed personnel by proposing institutional salary increases and securing budget allocations for equipment, housing and veteran support.