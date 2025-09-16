Legarda becomes first woman to chair Senate Defense Committee

Senator Loren Legarda has made history as the first woman to chair the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation. Her appointment, formalized during the plenary session on September 8, marks a historic shift in the chamber’s defense leadership.

“Defense is about securing lives, livelihoods, and our future. We must build a force that protects and empowers,” Legarda said.

Legarda enters the role with a strong legislative track record and deep credentials in national security. She holds a Master’s Degree in National Security Administration from the National Defense College of the Philippines (NDCP), where she graduated top of her class, and completed the AFP Command and General Staff Course. She was later promoted to Colonel (Reserve) in the Philippine Air Force and authored the award-winning book The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in the Humanitarian Space: Building Resilience, Fostering Resilient Communities.

As a pioneer in climate-security integration, Legarda has linked climate change to national security risks and proposed resilience audits of AFP installations. Her AFP Resilience Scorecard and Toolkit aim to measure readiness across disaster and humanitarian metrics.

Among her priority measures is Senate Bill No. 833, which proposes the creation of the Philippine Defense University System (PDUS) to connect existing defense and security schools into one institution.

“With the PDUS, we can build a new generation of national security leaders who have the skills and knowledge to protect our country and its people. They will be ready not only for today's problems, but also for future challenges we may face,” she explained.

Legarda has also been vocal in asserting Philippine sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea, sponsoring resolutions against foreign incursions and urging full enforcement of the Hague ruling. Her call for stronger Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) presence in the Kalayaan Islands reflects her commitment to ecological protection and food security.

“We must defend our territory, the dignity of our fisherfolk and the integrity of our marine ecosystems,” Legarda said.

The senator has championed the welfare of uniformed personnel, backing salary increases and securing funding for equipment, housing, and veteran support. She co-authored measures providing scholarships and financial aid to families of fallen officers.

Beyond legislation and diplomacy, she has framed the AFP as both a defense and humanitarian institution.

“Security goes beyond arms; it is about trust, preparedness, and shared responsibility,” she emphasized.

The Committee on National Defense and the Committee on Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation initially functioned as separate panels. In the 14th Congress, Senator M.A. Madrigal chaired the latter. The two were merged in the 18th Congress to form the unified Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation. Legarda now holds the distinction of being the first woman to lead the consolidated committee.