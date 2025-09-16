K-Wave festival brings Korean culture to Cagayan de Oro this September

Organized by the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines, the festival is among its flagship events and aims to strengthen cultural ties between Korea and the Philippines. The two-day program promises a mix of traditional showcases, modern K-pop performances, and interactive booths for families and fans alike.

Visitors can try on the hanbok (traditional Korean clothing), pose with colorful silk lanterns from Jinju City, or join craft sessions on maedeup (Korean knots) and gat (traditional hats). A Hangeul booth will allow language enthusiasts to engage with Korea’s alphabet, while partner groups like the Korea Tourism Organization and Korea Copyright Protection Agency will offer travel highlights and tips for responsible fan support. Brands such as Hyundai, LG, and Innisfree will also highlight Korean innovations in lifestyle, technology, and beauty.

The stage will feature cultural and artistic performances, including Korea’s Yeobaek, who will present a fusion of traditional music, and the Liceo Folkloric Dance Troupe, showcasing Philippine folk dances. One of the highlights is the “Everyone’s KPOP Cagayan de Oro” competition, which will gather local talents — from soloists to dance crews — competing for recognition through energetic performances.

Adding to the spectacle, the Korea Taekwondo Association Demonstration Team will perform a dynamic martial arts showcase, blending athleticism and cultural artistry.

More than an entertainment event, organizers said the festival provides Cagay-anons a meaningful platform to celebrate, learn, and immerse in Korean culture that has long resonated with Filipinos.