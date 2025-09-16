Joshua Dionisio recalls ‘something special’ with Barbie Forteza

The fans of “JoshBie” — the once-beloved love team of Joshua Dionisio and Barbie Forteza — have reason to relive the nostalgia, thanks to Joshua’s recent revelation on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.

During the interview, Joshua candidly admitted that he and Barbie shared “something special” at the height of their tandem from 2010 to 2012, when Tween Hearts was one of GMA’s most popular youth-oriented shows.

More Than Friends, But Not Quite Lovers

When asked by Boy Abunda if his loveteam with Barbie ever blossomed into something real, Joshua hesitated to put a label on it.

“Actually, among all my co-stars, I always get asked about that. But Tito Boy, I don’t want to be the one to put a label on it,” Joshua explained. “We were very close during that time. I just don’t know how to describe it. But we were definitely more than friends.”

He clarified that while he and Barbie never reached the point of exchanging “I love yous,” there was undeniable depth in their bond. Comparing it to his friendship with fellow Tween Hearts co-star Joyce Ching, Joshua said, “With Joyce, I’d consider her a friend. But with Barbie, it was deeper — more than a friend, maybe best friend… or something more.”

A Friendship That Ended Well

Although Joshua admitted they no longer communicate, he insisted that they parted ways on good terms. “I’d say I never burned any bridges with Barbie. With everyone I’ve worked with, I still consider them as friends,” he said.

Boy Abunda then asked the million-dollar question: would Joshua still be open to working with Barbie today?

The Possibility of a Reunion

“Sa projects, I don’t have the power to demand,” Joshua replied. “But if there’s an offer with Barbie, I don’t mind. If she’s okay with it, why not?”

The actor admitted he’s amused by fans who continue to clamor for a JoshBie reunion. “It makes me smile to read those posts. I wonder too — what would the reception be if we reunited? Apparently, people still want to see us together. That’s heartwarming.”

A Spark That Lives On in Fans’ Hearts

Though more than a decade has passed since Tween Hearts, Joshua’s revelation rekindled the JoshBie spark that once made viewers swoon. And while the two stars have since grown in different directions, their “something special” remains a cherished memory — one that fans clearly haven’t forgotten.