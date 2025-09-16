Japan, Philippines push stronger economic cooperation at Osaka meeting

Japanese and Philippine officials held the 16th meeting of the Japan–Philippines High Level Joint Committee on Infrastructure Development and Economic Cooperation in Osaka on 11 September, underscoring continued progress in bilateral projects across infrastructure, disaster management, agriculture, and energy.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Mori Masafumi, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan, along with Finance Secretary Ralph Recto and Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan for the Philippines.

Both sides noted advances made since the Japan-Philippines Summit in April, including cooperation in railways, roads, disaster prevention, and the Mindanao peace process. Mori said Japan is committed to “steadily follow up on specific projects in infrastructure development and disaster risk management” as the two nations approach the 70th anniversary of normalized diplomatic ties next year.

The officials agreed to strengthen collaboration in railway and road operations, information and communications, and energy transition, while supporting the Philippines’ push to achieve upper middle-income country status.

They also pledged to maintain close coordination among ministries and agencies to “steadily advance specific cooperative projects” for the Philippines’ socio-economic development.

Ahead of the meeting, Mori joined Recto, Balisacan, and other Philippine economic ministers for a visit to the Osaka-Kansai Expo, which showcased innovations in sustainability and global cooperation.

The joint committee was first established in 2017 following then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Manila, as part of Japan’s commitment to official development assistance and private-sector investment in the Philippines.