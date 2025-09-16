Israel Tourism, El Al Airlines strengthen ties with Philippine travel partners

The Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT), in partnership with El Al Airlines Philippines, hosted a special pre-celebration of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, with distinguished guests from the Philippine travel industry and media.
The event highlighted the growing opportunities for tourism between Israel and the Philippines, underscoring Israel’s unique appeal as a destination and the special visa-free privilege extended to Filipinos.
Her Excellency Dana Kursh, Ambassador of Israel to the Philippines, opened the event with an inspiring message: “As Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines, my vision is for Filipinos to experience the beauty of Israel — from the Galilee of my childhood to the wonder of Jerusalem — and for Israelis to discover the Philippines, its people, its hospitality and its 7,000 islands of paradise. This vision inspires our Embassy’s efforts to make direct flights between our countries a reality.”
The gathering showcased Israel not only as a spiritual destination but also as a land rich in culture, history and diverse landscapes. From golden deserts to snowy peaks, Israel offers travelers experiences that are both unique and unforgettable.
Anna Oraiza Aban, marketing manager of the Israel Ministry of Tourism Philippine Office, shared: “Israel is a land of contrasts, where you can marvel at golden deserts and snowy peaks in the same journey. With the gift of visa-free entry for Filipinos, we are excited to welcome you to discover Israel’s beauty, culture and unforgettable experiences.”
Adding to this, Tisha Escalona, president of APG Philippines and General Sales Agent of El Al in the country, expressed her commitment to strengthening travel opportunities: “As the General Sales Agent of El Al in the Philippines, APG is proud to collaborate with the Israel Ministry of Tourism to inspire more Filipinos to discover Israel.”
As part of the Rosh Hashana tradition, guests were invited to a symbolic toast led Her Excellency Dana Kursh. A festive, ruby-red drink inspired by the pomegranate, symbolizing abundance, renewal, and the sweetness of the year ahead was raised in celebration. Apples dipped in honey, another cherished custom of the Jewish New Year, were also shared, signifying hopes for a sweet, fruitful year and a reminder that even challenges can yield sweetness.
The event reaffirmed the close friendship between Israel and the Philippines, while setting the stage for more meaningful collaborations in tourism. With visa-free access and the prospect of direct flights on the horizon, Filipinos are encouraged to explore Israel whether for pilgrimage, leisure or cultural discovery.