Israel Tourism, El Al Airlines strengthen ties with Philippine travel partners

The Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT), in partnership with El Al Airlines Philippines, hosted a special pre-celebration of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, with distinguished guests from the Philippine travel industry and media.

The event highlighted the growing opportunities for tourism between Israel and the Philippines, underscoring Israel’s unique appeal as a destination and the special visa-free privilege extended to Filipinos.

Her Excellency Dana Kursh, Ambassador of Israel to the Philippines, opened the event with an inspiring message: “As Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines, my vision is for Filipinos to experience the beauty of Israel — from the Galilee of my childhood to the wonder of Jerusalem — and for Israelis to discover the Philippines, its people, its hospitality and its 7,000 islands of paradise. This vision inspires our Embassy’s efforts to make direct flights between our countries a reality.”

The gathering showcased Israel not only as a spiritual destination but also as a land rich in culture, history and diverse landscapes. From golden deserts to snowy peaks, Israel offers travelers experiences that are both unique and unforgettable.