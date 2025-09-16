Israel tourism and El Al court Phl travelers with Rosh Hashana celebration

The Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT), in partnership with El Al Airlines Philippines, hosted a pre-Rosh Hashana celebration with Philippine travel trade and media to highlight growing tourism opportunities, Israel’s visa-free access for Filipinos, and the prospect of direct flights.

Her Excellency Dana Kursh, Ambassador of Israel to the Philippines, said: “As Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines, my vision is for Filipinos to experience the beauty of Israel — from the Galilee of my childhood to the wonder of Jerusalem — and for Israelis to discover the Philippines, its people, its hospitality, and its 7,000 islands of paradise. This vision inspires our Embassy’s efforts to make direct flights between our countries a reality.”

“Israel is a land of contrasts, where you can marvel at golden deserts and snowy peaks in the same journey. With the gift of visa-free entry for Filipinos, we are excited to welcome you to discover Israel’s beauty, culture, and unforgettable experiences," said Anna Oraiza Aban, Marketing Manager of the Israel Ministry of Tourism Philippine Office.

APG Philippines President Tisha Escalona added: “As the General Sales Agent of El Al in the Philippines, APG is proud to collaborate with the Israel Ministry of Tourism to inspire more Filipinos to discover Israel.”

Guests joined a symbolic toast led by Ambassador Kursh with a pomegranate-inspired drink, alongside the tradition of apples dipped in honey, marking hopes for a sweet, fruitful year. Organizers said the event reaffirmed Israel–Philippines friendship and set the stage for deeper tourism collaboration.