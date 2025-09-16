Israel deems 'Gaza is burning,' launching airstrikes

Israel declared that “Gaza is burning” as the Israeli military began a ground offensive targeting Gaza City on Tuesday, 16 September.

According to a Reuters report, a long-planned major ground offensive on Gaza City began, accompanied by intense overnight airstrikes as troops advanced toward the outskirts of the city.

“Gaza is burning,” Defence Minister Israel Katz posted on X. “The IDF strikes with an iron fist at the terrorist infrastructure and IDF soldiers are fighting bravely to create the conditions for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas.”

Palestinians in the area said it was the heaviest bombardment they had experienced in the two years of war.

"We estimate it will take a few months to take control of Gaza City and a few more months -- even more than that -- to clear the city of the infrastructure," IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin said in Hebrew during a briefing on Tuesday.

The offensive began the same day that independent experts commissioned by the United Nations Human Rights Council accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Israel rejected the allegation, calling the report “distorted and false.”

Palestinian residents reported heavy strikes across Gaza City on Tuesday morning, with hospitals in the city reporting at least 69 deaths.