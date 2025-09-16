ISP spots at stake in ADT

The International Series Philippines (ISP) presented by BingoPlus will be giving slots to local stars who will shine in the Asian Development Tour (ADT) Players Championship set from 16 to 19 October at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac City.

A total of 20 local stars will be part of the 144-man international field with the winner getting a golden chance to test his skills against the world’s greatest golfers in the International Series Philippines that will be held from 23 to 26 October at Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

If the winner in the $100,000-event is not a Filipino, however, the highest-placed local player will also secure a place in the prestigious tournament, which is the sixth stop on The International Series 2025 calendar.

In addition, five spots will be awarded to the leading players on the Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit, making sure that the nation’s most decorated golfers are represented in the field.

With just one event left on the calendar that counts toward qualification for the ISP, the 2025 ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic, the race for those coveted spots is set for a thrilling finish.

Presenting partner BingoPlus will further strengthen local participation by extending two special invitations to promising homegrown players not otherwise qualified, opening the door for even more rising talents to shine.

“The Philippines has an exciting pool of young golf talent. We saw that earlier this season on the ADT, where Aidric Chan and Carl Jano Corpus both claimed victories in Morocco to secure places in International Series Morocco,” Rahul Singh, head of The International Series, said.

“That was inspiring proof of how these pathways can change careers. Our mission is to strengthen the game in the Philippines by creating direct routes into international tournaments, where local players can compete alongside and learn from the stars of LIV Golf and the Asian Tour. We are proud to make this pathway possible and look forward to seeing the performances of local talents in October.”

Cho Minn Thant, commissioner and chief executive officer of the Asian Tour, said the tournament provides multiple pathways for homegrown players to reach the next level.

“The Philippines always produces great golfers and has a passion for golf, and initiatives like these helps nurture and foster future growth,” Thant said.

“With Miguel Tabuena already established as the country’s most successful Asian Tour professional, giving emerging talent the chance to compete in a major international event alongside their home hero will no doubt inspire the next generation.”

ISP is one of nine events on the Asian Tour schedule this season that provide players from around the world a chance to see action in LIV Golf through the season-long Rankings race.