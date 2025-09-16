GameZone launches GTCC: September Arena with P10M prize pool

GameZone, the newest Tongits provider in the Philippines, is set to host another high-stakes tournament with the GameZone Tablegame Champions Cup (GTCC): September Arena, offering a total prize pool of P10 million.

The upcoming tournament follows the success of GTCC: Summer Showdown last June, which showcased a thrilling display of Tongits competition with the same prize pool at stake.

For September, GameZone is bringing together 36 of the country’s top Tongits players, who will be selected from a series of competitive qualifiers. Aspiring participants must go through daily and weekly tournaments before advancing to the Online Finals, where the final roster of players will be determined.

The culminating offline event will take place on September 20 and 21, with the chosen contenders set to battle for the championship title and multimillion-peso prizes.

“The GTCC: September Arena promises to provide an intense Tongits spectacle with life-changing prizes up for grabs, exclusively for worthy champions of the tournament,” GameZone said.

GameZone emphasized its advocacy for responsible play, reminding participants and audiences: “Play Responsibly. Play for fun only. Gambling is not an acceptable way of livelihood, and it does not solve any financial problem.”

More details about the tournament are available on GameZone’s official website, gzone.ph.