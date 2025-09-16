From REV to Ever New: Fresh finds debut at SM Supermalls

Among the new stores is REV, which debuts at S Maison with apparel and footwear built for movement without compromising on sharp design. FitFlop also opens at SM Megamall, offering sandals and sneakers that balance comfort and effortless style.

For fashion lovers, Beyond the Vines brings minimalist, functional bags to SM Megamall, while Ever New debuts at SM Aura with chic, romantic styles for both everyday wear and special occasions.

Luxury enthusiasts can look forward to Tessera at SM Podium, featuring fine jewelry that blends contemporary trends with heirloom-worthy classics. On the tech side, Insta360 at SM Aura introduces state-of-the-art cameras for capturing life in vivid, multidimensional detail.

SM Supermalls said the openings reflect a “bold new era” of offerings that keep up with the fast-changing lifestyle of Filipinos, proving once again that, as their tagline goes, “SM’s got it all for you.”

For updates on new store openings and events, shoppers may follow @smsupermalls on social media or visit www.smsupermalls.com.