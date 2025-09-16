From ramen to Swiss chocolate: SM unveils new food spots in the metro

Among the openings is Ramen Nagi at SM Mall of Asia, serving rich bowls of tonkotsu ramen, and Warabimochi at SM Aura, offering Japan’s popular melt-in-your-mouth dessert. Coffee and tea enthusiasts can explore CHAGEE at SM City North EDSA, Kenangan Coffee at SM Megamall, and H Proper Coffee Roasters at SM Podium.

Chocolate lovers are in for a treat with the arrival of Switzerland’s Läderach at SM Mall of Asia, marking its first store in the Philippines. Meanwhile, Brunch Bureau makes its debut at S Maison, bringing an all-day brunch concept to mallgoers.

SM Supermalls said the new additions aim to “spark cravings and create lasting favorites,” proving once more that the mall chain is evolving with the tastes of its customers while staying true to its promise of having “it all for you.”

