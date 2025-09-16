Fix ‘ghost,’ substandard infra, contractors told

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday delivered a stern warning to contractors’ behind “ghost” and substandard flood control projects, ordering them to complete the works properly at no additional cost to the government.

Marcos emphasized the need for contractors to honor the warranties stipulated in their contracts and rectify defective or unfinished infrastructure projects, even as investigations and legal proceedings against those involved in irregularities continue.

“One of the things we’re looking at, because I’m thinking of filing cases against them. The cases will proceed — some will be held accountable, some may even go to jail, some may be fired. For me, they need to properly complete the projects,” Marcos said.

He noted that many of the controversial projects were declared “completed” despite poor or nonexistent work.

“Even if they claim it’s completed, once it’s discovered that the work was done incorrectly, they still have to honor the warranty that they have given us to complete the project properly,” he said.

According to the President, the government will not tolerate substandard work, especially when public safety and taxpayer money are at stake.

“We can still go back to them and tell them, ‘Go back to that worthless project you did and fix it properly, out of your own pocket,’” he said.

To lead the investigation into alleged corruption in flood control and other infrastructure projects, Marcos appointed retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres B. Reyes Jr. as chairperson of the newly formed Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

The ICI will look into infrastructure irregularities over the past decade, particularly focusing on flood mitigation efforts. The commission includes former Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio Singson and SGV & Co. country managing partner Rossana Fajardo. Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong will serve as special adviser.

Marcos said the commission is expected to act swiftly in identifying those responsible for the misuse of public funds.

“It’s just simple numbers, really. How much money did these crooks steal? That is what we need to know, that is what we need to fix,” he said.